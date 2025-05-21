Pete is Yellow Tees champion at The Lottbridge Golf Club
Thanks went to all the greenkeepers for a great job.
Senior Captain Dennis Sutherland presented prizes: Yellow Tees Championship Winner for 2025 - Pete Morgan with Nett 64; Yellow Tees Championship Runner-up - Brian Robertson with Nett 66; Lowest Gross score was Chris Burgess with 77; Nearest the pin on holes 2/11- Dennis Sutherland; Nearest the pin on holes 6/15- Pete Morgan; Nearest the pin on holes 9/18- Owen Logue.
Dennis presented a special trophy to Barry Petch, for winning The Lottbridge seniors’ Winter Eclectic.
He thanked the Fairway staff of Emily and Mike for catering; Tony Bryant and Wayne Funnell for their administration help; Bill Scott for collecting the money early in the morning and Mick Hopkins for starting all the hopefuls off on the first tee.
Finally a big thank you went to all the seniors for contributing towards the Senior Captain's Charity (Prostate Cancer UK) with donations for balls in the water. An amazing £50 was raised.
Dennis thanked all the seniors who played.