Pete is Yellow Tees champion at The Lottbridge Golf Club

The Lottbridge Golf Club seniors took part in their Yellow Tees Championship. The weather was very warm and the course looked beautiful.

Thanks went to all the greenkeepers for a great job.

Senior Captain Dennis Sutherland presented prizes: Yellow Tees Championship Winner for 2025 - Pete Morgan with Nett 64; Yellow Tees Championship Runner-up - Brian Robertson with Nett 66; Lowest Gross score was Chris Burgess with 77; Nearest the pin on holes 2/11- Dennis Sutherland; Nearest the pin on holes 6/15- Pete Morgan; Nearest the pin on holes 9/18- Owen Logue.

Dennis presented a special trophy to Barry Petch, for winning The Lottbridge seniors’ Winter Eclectic.

Barry Petch receiving his Winter Eclectic Trophy from Senior Captain Dennis Sutherland

He thanked the Fairway staff of Emily and Mike for catering; Tony Bryant and Wayne Funnell for their administration help; Bill Scott for collecting the money early in the morning and Mick Hopkins for starting all the hopefuls off on the first tee.

Finally a big thank you went to all the seniors for contributing towards the Senior Captain's Charity (Prostate Cancer UK) with donations for balls in the water. An amazing £50 was raised.

Dennis thanked all the seniors who played.