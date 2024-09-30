Platt hits a hat trick for the Dean

By Peter Kearvell
Contributor
Published 30th Sep 2024, 11:08 BST
East Dean sailed through to the next round of the Malcolm Simmonds Cup after a comfortable 5-2 victory over Angmering.

On the back of last weeks disappointing 7-0 loss, The Dean were back with a full squad looking to make amends.

From the off they looked like the more comfortable side and should have gone ahead early on, but Ben Pett somehow missed the target from close range.

Martin Lawrence puts pressure on the Angmering defenceMartin Lawrence puts pressure on the Angmering defence
Martin Lawrence puts pressure on the Angmering defence

Martin Lawrence then put The Dean in front with a brilliant curled free kick which left the keeper rooted to the spot.

Brad Platt marked his return with a hat trick and scored his first on the 10 minute mark, running through one on one with his initial shot saved but followed up the rebound.

Platt made it three half hour in after a blistering counter attack started with a through ball from Steven Metcalf.

Just prior to half time Platt scored his third after a brilliant pass from Greg Webb.

Half time East Dean 4-0 Angmering.

Angmering came back stronger in the second half and had chances and eventually scored their first 15 minutes into the half.

East Dean's defence stood firm and tried to avoid allowing Angmering back into the game, with Joby Oram making some good saves.

The home side had opportunities for themselves to extend their lead but it was Angmering who scored again following a good cross-come-shot finish.

Not long before the end Jack Silvester added a fifth, running through on goal and tapping into an empty net after his initial shot was saved.

East Dean progress to the next round.

Full time

East Dean 5-2 Angmering.

