Platt hits a hat trick for the Dean

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

East Dean sailed through to the next round of the Malcolm Simmonds Cup after a comfortable 5-2 victory over Angmering.

East Dean sailed through to the next round of the Malcolm Simmonds Cup after a comfortable 5-2 victory over Angmering.

On the back of last weeks disappointing 7-0 loss, The Dean were back with a full squad looking to make amends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the off they looked like the more comfortable side and should have gone ahead early on, but Ben Pett somehow missed the target from close range.

Martin Lawrence puts pressure on the Angmering defence

Martin Lawrence then put The Dean in front with a brilliant curled free kick which left the keeper rooted to the spot.

Brad Platt marked his return with a hat trick and scored his first on the 10 minute mark, running through one on one with his initial shot saved but followed up the rebound.

Platt made it three half hour in after a blistering counter attack started with a through ball from Steven Metcalf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just prior to half time Platt scored his third after a brilliant pass from Greg Webb.

Half time East Dean 4-0 Angmering.

Angmering came back stronger in the second half and had chances and eventually scored their first 15 minutes into the half.

East Dean's defence stood firm and tried to avoid allowing Angmering back into the game, with Joby Oram making some good saves.

The home side had opportunities for themselves to extend their lead but it was Angmering who scored again following a good cross-come-shot finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not long before the end Jack Silvester added a fifth, running through on goal and tapping into an empty net after his initial shot was saved.

East Dean progress to the next round.

Full time

East Dean 5-2 Angmering.