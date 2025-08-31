Rain didn’t stop play for Horsham Seniors in their Order of Merit

The summer season is drawing to a close and the weather is certainly reflecting the beginning of autumn.

Horsham Seniors are now at the beginning of their winter Order of Merit and Eclectic competitions that will go through until March. There are at least two qualifying rounds each month that contribute to the final winter OoM and Eclectic trophies for the highest scoring players over the season.

Chris Frogley and John Bellchamber were the respective champions for the Tuesday and Wednesday golfers in the summer contest.

The Tuesday winner on countback, Brian Botting, came in with a very good score of 41 points and Lawrence Hughes did just as well to take second place on the same number of points.

Len Coutts wins the OoM and Eclectic competition, congratulated by Jim White.

Countback was also needed to separate third and fourth places as Duncan McSorland and Graham King both scored 40 points, Duncan doing better on the back nine and getting a birdie on one of the par three holes.

The Wednesday golfers had to contend with more challenging conditions as they played through a deluge of rain halfway through the competition. It didn’t deter Len Coutts from carding another impressive result on 40 points, nor Steve Lane who was close on his heels with 39 points coming in second, and also scoring a birdie on a par three.

Len was congratulated by Jim White, the current Seniors’ Vice Captain. In third place on countback, Colin Varty was on 38 points as was Steve Fisher who came in fourth.

These fine scores will be entered onto the Order of Merit table and also recorded on the Eclectic virtual scorecard for each player, towards the final scores that will determine the winter season’s champions.