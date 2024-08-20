Raising the par - Cooden Beach golfing juniors take on the ladies

By Lynn Norris-Alpine
Contributor
Published 20th Aug 2024, 08:37 BST
Last Monday the junior members of Cooden Beach Golf Club took on the challenge to play some of the lady members in a Greensomes competition over eight holes.

The golfing juniors of various ages, were keen to show how their driving, chipping and putting skills have developed during the last season. At times the ladies looked on in awe at many of the great shots that the juniors played.

As the teams of two juniors and two ladies returned to the clubhouse it was obvious that everyone had really enjoyed their rounds.

Cheesy chips and a soft drink were a well earned treat provided by the lady members.

Cooden Beach Golf Club Juniors.

The results given out by the ladies captain Marie Frankham, and this year provided a win to the juniors 61/2 to 31/2.

Well done to all on a fantastic afternoons golf.

Pictured (left to right) in the main picture are: Ryan Speed, Greer Carson, Ezra Hartland (Capt), Joey Yates, Freddy Whyborne, Annie Feeney, Farah Martin, Taylor Smith, Aidan Owen, and Hayden Miller.

