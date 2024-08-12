Return of a champion for Cottesmore ladies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After missing out for the last three years, Iona McKean made a triumphant return as Club Champion at Cottesmore Golf and Country Club winning the title for an amazing 17th time!

Charlotte Elliott and Jenny Frei had pipped Iona to the title for the last three years and despite a couple of putting hiccups, Iona came out top this year, carding a score of 165 for the two-day competition. Charlotte was the runner-up with a score of 169.

The Nett Champion was Mary Escott who carded a score of 169 playing off a handicap of 31. The runner-up ws Valerie Keating with a nett score of 151 off her handicap of 29.

For the first time this year, the Phoenix Championship was played over two days with ladies playing the 9-hole course on Monday and Thursday and having their Stableford scores for the two days added together.

Cottesmore Lady Captain, Carolyn Angus with Club Champion, Iona McKean.

Jean Thompson won the championship with a great score of 41 points (19+22) and Jan Hemsley was the runner-up with a score of 39 (21+18).

Lady Captain, Carolyn Angus, presented the trophies to all the winners and the Director of Golf and Leisure, Steve Grouwstra, presented Iona and Mary an additional prize from the club.

In her winner's speech, Iona thanked her playing partners and said how pleased she was to have won again, especially as on a few holes she thought she was just handing the trophy to Charlotte!

She praised the greenkeepers for presenting the course in such great condition, especially the quality of the greens.