Roger and Laurie triumph at Eastbourne Downs Club Championships

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Roger Mills and Laurie Gordon were crowned Men's and Ladies Club Champions after two days of keenly fought medal play at Eastbourne Downs Golf Club.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunshine and a gentle breeze for the weekend of Eastbourne Downs Club Championship made a very welcome change from the wet and windy conditions in which the event has been played in recent years.

The course was in fine condition and provided a fair test over the two days of play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some good scores posted on Day One were, however, much more a testament to indivdual skill and fortitude than a reflection of the favourable conditions.

Roger Mills - Club Champion 2024 with Club Captain Jon Gross

A gross 75 (net 67) saw Roger Mills leading the men's champonship at the halfway point.

Laurie Gordon and Jan Millward shared the overnight lead in the ladies competition.

On Sunday, players tee'd off according to their position in the field, the leading players playing in the final groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the men's competition eight players were within six shots of the lead at the start of Sunday's play. With plenty of thick rough to negotiate over the 18 hole course the tournament was wide open and likely to result in a close finish.

Laurie Gordon - Ladies Champion 2024 with Ladies Captain Donna Myles

Reports from the course supported the contention that the opportunity was there for someone to emerge from the chasing pack. Kieran Reidy was on the charge on the front nine! Two under at the turn had him hot on the heels of Roger Mills.

In the end Kieran carded a 78, a very decent round of golf in the circumstances but not quite enough to chase down the winner. Roger Mills backed up his first round (75) with a gross 79 to win the championship by four strokes from Kieran. Third place went to Ian Pagan who hit the low round of day two with a gross 77.

Final standings were:

Club Champion - Roger Mills; Division One (Edgar Baker Trophy) - Roger Mills; Division Two (Jubilee Cup) - Ian Pagan; Division Three (Thackery Cup) - Alan Bennett.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Ladies Competition Laurie Gordon emerged the winner by three shots from Jan Millward.

In turn, Jan won the net competion by four strokes from Ladies Captain Donna Myles.

All in all it was a great couple of days of competition. Congratulations to all the staff, members and winners.