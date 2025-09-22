Mannings Heath's Ron Barber had a happy and unexpected reunion at Wentworth recently.

Back in 2007 Ron was Heath's junior organiser when a certain nine-year old Marco Penge was winning the club's monthly medal off a 22 handicap. Ron bumped into Marco at the BMW PGA Championship and was delighted that Marco still remembered him and was happy to stop for a chat and a picture.

Marco had just carded his fourth sub-par round for a 13th placed finish and nearly £95,000 prize money. He has already won over £2m this year with more to come from the DP World Tour's Race to Dubai, where he is currently second behind Rory McIlroy.

Ron was delighted that Marco still had happy memories of his Mannings Heath days and hadn't forgotten some of the people who played a part in his golfing development.

Back at the club meanwhile, maintenance work on the Waterfall greens saw the main action taking place on Kingfisher with the ladies' Carris Kennedy Cup.

Rain-soaked fairways offered minimal run and everyone found scoring tough with only a point covering the top three finishers. Marion Gibson, off 37, had three nett birdies and seven nett pars in her 28 point total and just pipped Doreen Dinnage on a back nine countback with Debs Battle third a point behind.

Sunday's club Stableford was also staged on Kingfisher with Adam Tucker using his 30 handicap to good effect with seven nett birdies and a 38 total. Charles Holt, 29, and Tim Billson, 28, took the other places.

The ladies wrapped up their friendly matches at Sweetwoods where captain Rosemary Martin and her team won 3-1 in greensome foursomes for their fourth win out of four, three of them away.

A perfect autumnal day saw victories for Mina Burton and Lynne Jones (2 and 1) and Margaret Brown and Andrea Davies (5 and 4) and halves for the Mary Grange/Julia Hoskins and Rosemary Martin/Sybille Shababi pairings.

Heath's other successes came at home to Crowborough Beacon and away at Bramley and Chartham Park.