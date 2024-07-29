Ryder Cup excitement for Horsham Seniors
Entrants for the day were divided into Team Red and Team Blue according to surname initials, so no handicap matching available for each team of two.
The competition format was also Fourball Better Ball comprising a Red pair and a Blue pair where the best score from the team of two was counted on each hole and determined whether it was a win, lose or halved match.
As this was to be a pairs as well as a Ryder Cup competition everyone played out the eighteen holes even if one team of two had already scored a win. The number of holes won would determine the winners of the Fourball Better Ball game.
There were some very close matches and all eyes were on the scoreboard as each team came into the clubhouse and entered their scores. However, the Red Team claimed victory on both days resulting in an 11 to 7 win over the two days, winning 7 to the Blue team’s 4 on day one and nudging ahead with 4 wins to the Blue team’s 3 on the second day.
The Fourball winners on Tuesday were Nigel Jerome and Jill Jordan who were presented with their prize by Shaun Moloney, a Senior’s Committee member. Coming in second were Ian Davenport and Bob Briggs followed by Jeremy Simpson and Derek Shadbolt in third place.
The Wednesday winners were Martin Tigg and Jeff Morgan with Bob Symonds and Jim White in second place, and Rob Neal-Smith and Ian Purton coming in third.
Horsham Seniors were back in action later in the week playing Milford Golf Club in a friendly away match. The overall score was a loss for Horsham 2 to 4, nevertheless the team greatly enjoyed the match and look forward to the return.
The results were Bob Andrews and Colin Goldsmith lost 4&3, Peter Martin and Chris Macauley lost 3&2 and Trevor White and Jim White lost 2&1. John Wrighton and Barry Gravett lost by only one hole, Richard Burke and Kevin Lee won by one hole and Will Pitt and Derek Shadbolt won 6&5.
