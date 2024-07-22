Sally is Cooden Beach Golf Club Ladies Champion
The Cooden ladies played two 18-hole rounds across last weekend to identify this year's club champion.
A field of 16 competative ladies took to the fairways and greens to get their lowest overall scores across both rounds.
Sally Cleaver was the clear winner with two fantastic rounds, both of 81 making her total a very low 16 over par.
In second place was Emma Warner with rounds of 101 and 95 giving her a total of +50 over par.
A huge well done to Sally and all the ladies who took part. Keep those excellent rounds going for the remainder of the season.
