Sally is Cooden Beach Golf Club Ladies Champion

Sally Cleaver receiving the Championship Trophy by 2024 captain Marie Frankham.

The Cooden ladies played two 18-hole rounds across last weekend to identify this year's club champion.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A field of 16 competative ladies took to the fairways and greens to get their lowest overall scores across both rounds.

Sally Cleaver was the clear winner with two fantastic rounds, both of 81 making her total a very low 16 over par.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In second place was Emma Warner with rounds of 101 and 95 giving her a total of +50 over par.

A huge well done to Sally and all the ladies who took part. Keep those excellent rounds going for the remainder of the season.