Sally is Cooden Beach Golf Club Ladies Champion

By Lynn Norris-Alpine
Contributor
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 08:35 BST
Sally Cleaver receiving the Championship Trophy by 2024 captain Marie Frankham.Sally Cleaver receiving the Championship Trophy by 2024 captain Marie Frankham.
Sally Cleaver receiving the Championship Trophy by 2024 captain Marie Frankham.
The Cooden ladies played two 18-hole rounds across last weekend to identify this year's club champion.

A field of 16 competative ladies took to the fairways and greens to get their lowest overall scores across both rounds.

Sally Cleaver was the clear winner with two fantastic rounds, both of 81 making her total a very low 16 over par.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In second place was Emma Warner with rounds of 101 and 95 giving her a total of +50 over par.

A huge well done to Sally and all the ladies who took part. Keep those excellent rounds going for the remainder of the season.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice