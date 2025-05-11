Season heats up at Crowborough Golf Club

The Men's Lord Brassey Cup had 44 men taking part. This was a scratch foursomes stroke play format with the best gross score winning the Cup.

With a gross score of 70 the trophy went to John McCormack & John Witherden. The runners up with 73 were Daniel Foden & timothy Westlake and in third place with 74 were Gary Reeve-Wing and Christopher Henderson.

A total of 105 men took part in the Vice President's Cup. Two men both scoring 40 points tied at the top, however Olver Godbold took the trophy on countback from Michael Herman. Third was Joe Penton with a score of 39 points.

Some 88 men played in the Men’s Survivors Bowl, a medal competition played off the white tees with the leading four players qualifying for the matchplay stage the following day.

There were ties for both first and second place. Guy Bristow and Terry Huges were both at the top of the leaderboard with excellent scores of nett 69. Just one shot behind were Nigel Cottrell and Alex Johnson. This meant that Guy would play against Alex & Nigel would play against Terry in the semi-final on Saturday morning.

With Guy and Nigel both coming out top in the morning they met in the final in the afternoon. Guy was triumphant and was the overall Survivor of the Survivors.

Its not very often a lady wins an Allcomers’ Stableford but Penny Tyrrell did just that playing a stunning round and defeating 60 other members to take the top spot with a fantastic score of 42 points. Ian Neal was the runner up with an equally impressive score of 40 and David Yates took third place with 39. New lady member Tricia Edwards was second best lady of the day with a steady 36.

A Stableford competition was held for all members who had joined the club since January 2024. Twenty-five new members took part and with an incredible 41 points the outright winner was Matthew Plenty. Janie Hutchinson took runners-up spot with 37, just pipping another new lady member Deborah James who also scored 37 but had to settle for third, losing on countback.

The ladies held their Spring Meeting over several days. There were 41 ladies taking part. Janie Hutchinson took the honours in the silver division with a nett score of 68. Two new lady members Sharon Port and Gillian Camp both scored nett 73 to take second and third.

Bev Drew won the Bronze division medal with nett 71, Linda Howlett was runner-up with 74 and Ruby Woolley was third on 75. The Enid Wilson Niblick was awarded to Janie Hutchinson for the lowest Nett prize and Sharon Port took the Scratch prize for the lowest gross score.

The main spring meeting day was held in sweltering spring heat – 44 ladies played a Stableford format in the morning and with a very impressive 42 points the winner of the silver division was Vikki Coda. Mary Bell was the runner up with 37 and Angela Fry third with 35.

The Bronze division was won by Wendy Cook, scoring a magnificent 48 points. Amanda Parker was the runner up with 38s and Irene Toyne also scored 38 for third place, losing on countback.

Twenty-eight ladies ventured out again in the afternoon to play 12 holes greensomes. Not content with just winning the individual prize Wendy Cook along with Christine Olliver came first with 27 points.

Also with 27 but losing on countback were Mary Bell & Vicky McLean with Vanessa Barrington-Johnson & Gill Baxter coming third with 26.Nearest the pins prizes went to Jen Boakes on the 13th hole and Anita Amies on the third hole.

One hundred and seven members took part in the William Avery-Wright Annual Memorial Trophy. Past Captain Andy Selfe was the worthy winner with an excellent score of 40 points. A point behind with 39 for runners up spot was Ashley Cairns.

There was a tie for third place with three men scoring 38 but Craig Harman beat both Steven Watton and Theo Sprague on countback. The leading lady of the day in ninth was Jen Boakes with a score of 37.

ThePast Lady Captains held their competition and lunch. Past Lady Captain Lynda Wallens organised the day with Current Lady Captain Jan Stuart-Menteath hosting.

Sandra Munt won the Past Captains salver with a score of 33 points with Penny Tyrrell coming second with 31 and Sara Young in third with 29. A total of 22 past Lady Captains all sat down to a lovely lunch.

Forty-two ladies played in the ERll Diamond Jubilee Cup. Both Mandy Monk and Linda Brand played superb golf and both scored an incredible 41 points and tied for the top. Mandy had a better back nine and won the trophy with Linda the runner-up.

Lynn Collett just pipped Pam Johnston to third, both scoring 36 points.

At midday last Thursday, May 8 – the 80th anniversary of VE Day - all players respectfully remembered those who had lost their lives with two minutes’ silence.

Other results: Wednesday Rabbits, April 23 – 1st Place – Robert Hessey (39 pts), 2nd Place – Martin Cambridge (39 pts), 3rd Place – Simon Begg (38 pts); Wednesday Rabbits, April 30 – 1st Place – Roger Lyles (37 pts), 2nd Place – David Robinson (36 pts), 3rd Place – Russell Lloyd (35 pts); Wednesday Rabbits, May 7 – 1st Place – Phil Maynard (40 pts), 2nd Place – Andrew Whiteley (39 pts), 3rd Place - John Hughes (38 pts).

