Sedlescombe Golf Club ladies win Sussex Trio Trophy
Having won all of the matches in the heats squad members Issy Horsley, Angela Chivers, Elaine Seeley Parkes & Liz Twyford saw off Seaford GC,Royal Ashdown Forest GC and Royal Eastbourne putting the team into the semi final.
The team of Sue Abbotts , Lindy Montanden (captain) and Karen Cunnington headed to Hillbarn Golf club in West Sussex to face Piltdown.
In three very tense and close matches Sedlescombe won 2-1. The other semi final saw Worthing win over Willingdon.
The final was played in the afternoon Sedlescombe team of Sophie Tester, Lisa Hawkins and Carol Ticehurst we're waiting anxiously for the result to know if they were in the final.
A 2pm start with another three very tough matches battling it out saw Sedlescombe victorious over a very strong team from Worthing, securing the coveted Trophy.
A superb win for the Sedlescombe ladies section a great team effort. Many thanks to all the efforts of team captain Lindy Montanden and all team members.
