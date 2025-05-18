Seniors and ladies take centre stage at Mannings Heath

Seniors and ladies were centre stage at Mannings Heath, each section contesting a Stableford competition and then meeting head-to-head for the coveted Rolling Pin.

Overnight rain made the greens a tad more receptive for the seniors' Pat Barnett Trophy and more than a quarter of the 42 starters carded 36 points or better.

Eighteen-handicap Richard White took the trophy with a fine 42 points, 25 of them coming thanks to a superb two-over-par back nine that included two birdies.

Runner-up Andy Bone was only a point behind with a round that included 12 pars while Dave Gardiner's 40 points for third place moved him into the Order of Mert lead.

The winning Rolling Pin team

As well as presenting Gardiner with his trophy, skipper Andy Jones also handed over the Dunkerton Cup to Ray Robertson for his victory over Derek Hendry in the seniors' winter knockout final.

For the ladies a splendid round of 38 points including nine pars earned 15-handicap Mina Burton the Bob Collins Cup, one of the few ladies' trophies she has never won before.

Lynne Jones and Margaret Brown were only a point behind with Jones, who birdied two of the par threes, taking second place on a back nine countback.

Jones was in action again two days later as she captained a team of ten ladies to a well-earned win over Andy Jones's seniors' squad, claiming the Rolling Pin with an aggregate 364 stableford points to 348.

Richard White with Pat Barnett Trophy

Only a point separated the top five finishers in the club's midweek Stableford. Thomas Pynn, off six, pipped Martin Kennell for first place on countback with 36 points thanks to two birdies and an eagle on his inward half. Mark Davis, Neil Belcher and Lewis Hamblet all carded 35.

And there was a bumper turn-out for the first midweek roll-up on Kingfisher over nine holes with new member Jonny Hay's card, an excellent 22 points off 20 ,the pick of a fine bunch. Paul Treanor was runner-up with 21 and Janet Rees third on countback in a group of four on 20.