Seniors July medal results at The Lottbridge Golf Club.
Thanks were given to Jack and Tony (Fairway Restaurant) for their excellent service and to Jack for getting the half way water nice and cold.
Thanks also to: Club President, Jim Woolley and Tony Fox, for their administration assistance; Len Callnon for starting everybody off and special thanks to Senior Secretary, Wayne Funnell, for all of his help to get things running smoothly.
The course was in excellent condition and thanks to the green keeping staff.
Senior Vice-Captain, Bill Scott, presented prizes to the following:
Overall July Medal Winner - Kevin Boakes with nett 62.
Division 1 Winner - Julian Sanchez with nett 63.
Division 2 Winner - Len Callnon with nett 62.
Lowest Gross was Julian Sanchez with 76.
Nearest the Pin on holes 2 and 11 - Dave Cottingham.
Nearest the Pin on holes 6 and 15 - Tony Fox.
Nearest the Pin on holes 9 and 18 - Duncan McCarthy.
Nearest the Pin, in two, on hole 4 - Martin Healy
The Senior Captain's Charity (Prostate Cancer UK) raised a magnificent £53 for Balls in the Water. Thank you to everyone who donated.
Finally thanks to everyone who took part, making it another fun day at The Lottbridge Golf Club.