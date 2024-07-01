Seniors' skipper pipped in scramble for victory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Close tussle at Mannings Heath sees favourites overtaken

Mannings Heath's multiple club champion Andy Main made one of his rare appearances in a seniors' competition on Monday when he joined the section's skipper, Andy Hoskins, for the Senior Captain's Texas Scramble.

With two other powerful hitters in their team, Adam Piggott and Paul Trueman, they looked like being the outfit to beat.

But although their gross 65 proved the lowest score of the day they also had the lowest team handicap and their nett 59 was just overtaken by Bob Binning, Paul Carter, Chris McGrath and the in-form Paul Williams who combined for an excellent nett 58.

Sybille Shababi with trophy.

A fine round of 37 points that included two birdies saw 24-handicap Sybille Shababi just pip Mina Burton on countback for the Kathleen Barnet Trophy with Burton carding three birdies herself but left rueing a last hole blob. Julie Law was third with 34.

All three ladies were in the Heath team that beat East Sussex National 4-1 at home two days later in their final Martlets match of the season. Mary Grange and Marion Gibson were the other team members.

After knocking on the winner's door in recent weeks Richard Tullett finally clinched his first win in the Wednesday 9-hole stableford series on Kingfisher. Junior Amelia Mcginty was only a point behind to retain top spot in the Midweek Order of Merit with Luke Thorburn third on countback with 18.

