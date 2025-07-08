Seniors Texas Scramble at Lottbridge Golf Club
The Senior Captain, Dennis Sutherland, thanked the Fairway Staff of Karen and Mike for looking after everyone and for suppling refreshments.
Thanks went to: Hon. Secretary Les Buckle; Tony Bryant and Senior Secretary Wayne Funnell , for their kind administration assistance.
Thanks also went to Senior Vice-Captain Bill Scott, for collecting entry fees and Mickey Hopkins for starting the Forty Four hopefuls off on a beautiful July morning.
A huge thank you to all the Seniors who collected £60 for the Senior Captain's Charity (Prostate Cancer UK). Totally amazing!
Dennis Sutherland then presented prizes to the following:
Texas Scramble winners: Bill Scott; Mick Hopkins; Trevor Body and Barry Petch.
Texas Scramble Runners up: Tony Bryant; Derek Westgate; Steve Lynch and Wayne Funnell.
Texas Scramble third place: Chris Burgess; John Hornblow; Mike Boyce and Dave Cottingham.
Nearest pin on the 5th in two: Brian Skinner; Jim Hudson; Jason Heathfield and Barry Chapman.
Nearest the pin on the 6th: Chris Burgess; John Hornblow; Mike Boyce and Dave Cottingham.
Booby prize for last position: Terry Cosham; Owen Logue; Dave Booker and Brian Cordingley.
Congratulations and very well played to all of the prize winners.
Finally, Dennis Sutherland thanked all the Seniors who played and announced that the Senior Club Championship 1st Leg will take place next Tuesday 15th July.
That rounded off another great fun day at the Lottbridge Golf Club.