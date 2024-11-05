Seniors Texas Scramble pairs at Lottbridge GC

Winning pair, Club Sec: Tony Bryant and Teresa Shing with Club Captain, Les Buckle

The Lottbridge Golf Club Seniors invited the Ladies Section to join them in a 9-hole Texas Scramble Pairs recently.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forty-eight members took part and the greenkeeping staff must be congratulated for presenting the course in a really good condition.

Senior Captain, Les Buckle, welcomed the Ladies and thanked everyone for a really enjoyable morning's golf, played in a great spirit of mutual respect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks were also given to the following: Our starter for the day - Mickey Hopkins; Ladies Captain, Sue Bell; Senior Secretary, Wayne Funnell and Club Secretary, Tony Bryant, for their brilliant administration; John Hornblow, for collecting the balls in the water charity money and for taking the photos; The Fairway staff of Karen, Wesley and Chef Tony, for looking after everyone.

Cheesy Chips were provided for everyone who played, courtesy of birthday boys Geoff Fordham (80 tomorrow) and Owen Logue. Happy Birthday guys and thank you for your kind generosity.

Les Buckle then presented prizes to the following:

Overall Winners - Tony Bryant and Teresa Shing with nett 30.Runners-up on count back - Brian Skinner and Owen Logue with nett 31.3rd place - Cliff O'Brien and Jim Hudson with nett 31.

There were three nearest the pin winners and Senior Secretary, Wayne Funnell, kindly decided to also give prizes to their playing partners, as follows:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hole 2 - Tony Bryant (partner Teresa Shing); Hole 6 - Barry Petch (partner Mickey Hopkins); Hole 9 - Julian Sanchez (partner Miguel Puga).

Many congratulations and well played to all of today's prize winners.

Next Tuesday is a Greensomes Pairs competition. Les Buckle wrapped up proceedings by thanking everyone for another brilliant fun day at Lottbridge, the friendliest Golf Club on the South Coast.