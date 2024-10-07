September winners at Crowborough Golf Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As the season quietens down the last few trophies are awarded.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunday 8th September saw 21 pairs taking part in the Blundell Cups foursomes competition. With an incredible 44 points the winners by 4 shots were Jack Brann & Terry Harman. Bill Boyd and Paul Mugridge were the runners up with an equally impressive 40 points and Kevin Waylan & Julian Weatherly were third with 38 points taking it on countback from Ian & Tyler Neal.

32 ladies took part in the Autumn meeting Medal competition on Saturday 7th & Thursday 12th September. The Scratch winner went to Mary Bell with a very impressive Gross 82. Vicky Mclean was the winner of the Silver division with a very steady nett 71 with Jo Osborn just one point behind taking the runners up spot with nett 72. The bronze division was won by Irene Toyne scoring nett 73 with the runners up place going to Liz Manktelow scoring nett 78. Sue Pittman was the winner of the Autumn Meeting Flag competition which took place on Monday 16th September and saw her going down the 19th Hole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Thursday 19th September the ladies held their Autumn Meeting day which attracted 31 ladies. The morning stableford competition for the Silver division was won by Emma Morgan scoring a steady 36 points. Mary Legon also scoring 36 points but losing on countback was the runner up with Mandy Hilton taking third place with 35 points. The bronze winner scoring 33 points was Brenda Humphrey, with Jan Gibb just one point behind coming second and Penny Tyrrell in third with 30 points. 22 ladies took to the fairways again in the afternoon playing a 12 hole greensome competition. Clearly it was their day as Emma Morgan & Mary Legon took the first prize again with a score of 28 points. Karen Spicer & Lindsay Young were the runners up with 27 points and third place went to Mary Bell and Mandy Hilton on 26 points.

Vicky McLean receiving Douglas Murton Neale Cup

More silverware went to Vicky Mclean who was presented with the Douglas Murton Neale Cup which she won for the best total score in both Autumn and Spring meetings medals. Sandra Munt was also presented with the Past Lady Captains Cup also awarded to a past Lady Captain for the best total in both Autumn & Spring meeting medals.

The Mens Mo Prowse Cup took place on Sunday 15th September with 20 pairs taking part. It was very tight at the top with 3 pairs all scoring an excellent 45 points. However, Peter Humphrey and Jim Tyrrell scored a better back nine to take the trophy from Andrew Mackellow & Neil Rogers and Chris Dwyer & Robin Freeman who had to settle for second and third place respectively.

Just four juniors took part in the Junior Club Championship on Saturday 21st September. The winner scoring a nett 73 was Max Manning. Tyler Neal was the runner up with nett 75 and Barney King took third place with nett 77.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sherlock Holmes Trophy took place on Sunday 22nd September with 67 members taking part. Scoring an excellent 40 points three members tied for first place. Nigel Fox however took the mens trophy winning it on countback from Alex Johnson and Mandy Hilton. Mandy who came third overall took the ladies trophy. Penny Tyrrell also scored well and was just one point behind coming fourth overall with a score of 39 points.

Emma Morgan receiving prize for Silver Division winner Autumn Meeting 2024

9 juniors played in the Centenary Cup on Saturday 28th September. The outright winner with an amazing score of 40 points was James Pointer. The runners up spot went to Josh Proctor who scored 34 points and Lawrence Patten was in third place with 31 points.

The Coronation Cups Mixed greensomes competition took place on Sunday 29th September with 11 pairs taking part. New members Mark Overton & Sarah Simmonds took the trophy with an excellent score of 39 points. Mary & Dennis Bell were the runners up with a score of 37 points and Philly Dagwell & Jim Lee were in third place with 35 points.

Other Results

Wednesday Rabbits 4th September

1st Place – John Brown (36 pts), 2nd Place – Roger Nightingale (36 pts), 3rd Place – Terry Kraft (35 pts).

Mens Monday Stableford 9th September

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1st Place – Robert Brooks (37 pts), 2nd Place – Peter Parnell (37 pts), 3rd Place – Andy Martin (36 pts).

Wednesday Rabbits 11th September

1st Place – Nick Thorburn (36 pts), 2nd Place – Terry Probert (35 pts), 3rd Place – Bob Kydd (34 pts).

Wednesday Rabbits 18th September

1st Place – Martin Cambridge (36 pts), 2nd Place – Goran Lundin - (36 pts), 3rd Place – Bill Hards (35 pts).

Wednesday Rabbits 25th September

1st Place – James Winspear (39 pts), 2nd Place – Peter Horwood (36 pts), 3rd Place – Terry Kraft (34 pts).