Soggy Seniors make a splash at Heath

Gardiner beats the wet to claim Ed Woodhouse Trophy

With miserable weather forecast Mannings Heath decided to postpone their Breakfast Cup mixed competition before a ball was struck. But there was no such respite for the seniors who found themselves battling with torrential rain and flooded greens as they contested their Ed Woodhouse Trophy.

Despite the challenging conditions twenty-five of them managed to hand in a soggy card with 19-handicap David Gardiner signing for a remarkable 37 points without a solitary blob. Paul Trueman and Andy Bone were only a point behind withTrueman's back nine earning him the runner-up berth on countback while Bone's 81 was comfortably the day's best gross return.

The ladies had slightly better conditions overhead but very soft going underfoot so Julie Law's 32 points off nineteen with four pars and eight nett pars was a sterling effort to beat Rosemary Martin by a point. Sybille Shababi took third place on countback from Mina Burton on 28.