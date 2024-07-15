Sowton keeps cool to be Heath's new champion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Level par back nine earns him two shot win

Mannings Heath crowned a new club champion on Sunday as Adam Sowton claimed the Ulster Cup for the first time with rounds of 69 and 80.

Sowton built his success on a blistering three-under-par Saturday outing that put him four shots clear of Dan Beattie and five ahead of Andy Main. He saw his lead wiped out after 27 holes but kept his composure to play the back nine in level par and beat both Main and Beattie by two shots after they carded 77 and 78.

Kevin Stemp, playing off 15, took the Bert Galleymore Trophy for best nett aggregate following a nett 71 with a brilliant 65. Niall McCullagh beat Dan Rooke for second place on countback after both carded 140.

Mannings Heath's new champion, Adam Sowton.

Earlier, in the club's Mixed Championship, Bill and Emma Francis dovetailed impeccably in foursomes medal play to post 78 gross with 11 pars and a birdie on their card. Neil Russell and Julie Law were ten shots behind but their nett 72 pipped Martyn and Debra Little on countback to claim the handicap prize.

The Club Invitational saw Karl Boffey and Crowborough's Alan Mitchell combine for a better-ball 43 points with Mitchell posting the day's best guesrt score, 35 points, and winning himself a year's free five-day membership at Mannings Heath. Peter Wilson and Dave Sweeney (Pyecombe) took runners-up spot on countback from Gerry Bradley and Theo Kiakidies (Royal Blackheath) after both pairs signed for 42. Simon Cripps was top home player with 37.

The seniors also held their invitation event with Andy Gilbert and Steve Scott emerging as clear winners with 45 points. Andrew Stewart and Richard Poland's 40 points earned them second place on countback from Andy Hoskins and Alec Allen.

Two opening blobs couldn't prevent Richard Tullett claiming his second win in the nine-hole stableford on Kingfisher as he recovered strongly to card 18 points and take the lead in the midweek order of merit. Lee Barry and Samuel Callaghan were second and third a point behind.