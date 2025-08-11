State-of-the-art premium golf simulator pods celebrates successful grand opening at East Grinstead Sports Club

Located within the East Grinstead Sports Club, the state-of-the-art pod officially welcomed the public on Saturday, August 9, 2025

Swing Zone Golf, the innovative new venture bringing premium golf simulator pods to multi-sport venues, is pleased to announce the highly successful grand opening of its inaugural facility.

The grand opening was well-attended, with numerous visitors eager to experience Swing Zone Golf's advanced simulator pod firsthand. The event generated a buzz of enthusiasm, as guests actively engaged with the cutting-edge Trackman software, renowned for its accuracy and realistic golf simulation. Positive interactions and conversations about golf highlighted the community's readiness for accessible, high-quality golf experiences.

"We are incredibly pleased with the level of interest and the fantastic turnout at our grand opening," said Pete Hanson, one of Swing Zone Golf's visionary founders. "It was truly a wonderful day for golf enthusiasts of all abilities, and it was rewarding to see so many people engaging with the pod and embracing the sport in such an immersive way."

Conceived by a trio of passionate golfers, Alkes Sotiriou, Jason Sullivan and Pete Hanson, Swing Zone Golf aims to fulfil a market need by introducing advanced golf simulation to venues that do not typically offer golf facilities. The meticulously designed pod, featuring a premium interior and a sophisticated feel, provides an inviting and immersive environment. It caters to seasoned players seeking to refine their swing as well as families looking for a fun and interactive activity. Users can choose from a vast selection of the world's finest golf courses, participate in friendly competitions, or simply enhance their skills in a comfortable and private setting.

The successful launch at East Grinstead Sports Club represents an important first step for Swing Zone Golf, with plans for further expansion already anticipated for late 2025. The company is committed to redefining how people experience golf, making the excitement of the course more convenient and accessible to a wider audience.

Bookings will go live on 16th August 2025 and can be made at www.swingzonegolf.co.uk