Stephen takes the pro route to Leonardslee win at Heath

Stableford win comes 18 hours after double birdie finish earns Evans £8000 in Clutch Tour event

Only 18 hours after the final putt was slotted in Mannings Heath's Clutch Tour event, members were out to a shotgun start with the same tees and pin positions to contest their Leonardslee Trophy.

Fifteen-handicap Stephen Keast proved more than equal to the challenge with a polished 40 points that included seven pars and a birdie. Tony Nash was two shots behind him amd Simon Jennings led a group of five players on 37 to claim third place.

The three preceding days saw the Clutch Tour professionals produce some spectacular golf with birdies on both finishing holes clinching a two shot victory for Luffenham Heath's Ryan Evans and a cheque for £8000.

Amelia McGinty with her Tyrell Hatton Trophy.

Evans's three rounds of 68,65 and 67 saw him finish 16 under par but it wasn't until he slotted a tricky six-footer on the 17th that he led the field and his immaculate birdie on the 18th, where he pitched to three feet, was simply the icing on the cake.

Waiting to see if Evans could seal the deal were no fewer than seven players locked on -14 including last year's winner Dan Smith and local favourite Tom Thurloway, a former Mannings Heath member, who now plays out of Chartham Park. All earned just under £2500 for their efforts.

Meanwhile on the Kingfisher course, in-form Meriel Jolley won the ladies' stableford with 39 points and Neville Dudeney took the midweek nine-hole competition with 20.

Further afield, at Harleyford Golf Club in Buckinghamshire, Heath's new ladies' champion Amelia McGinty added to her burgeoning trophy haul with victory in the Tyrell Hatton Trophy, the British Junior Golf Tour's second major of the season.

McGinty started badly by dropping four shots in the opening four holes but played brilliantly from then on to drop only three more shots. Her +7 card earned her victory by a shot in the mixed division and by four shots amongst the girls.