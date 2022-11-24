Sussex ace Aileen rewarded for decades of great golf

Aileen Greenfield, a plus-one handicapper, has been presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Sussex County Ladies Golf Association's AGM.

For Sussex golfer Aileen it is recognition for her outstanding achievements in golf. Remaining an amateur throughout her life, this 57 year old, plus-one handicapper has represented the Sussex county team for 35 years. She was Sussex Champion three times and has won the Club Championships at Pyecombe 38 times.

Since reaching 50 years of age she has won the English Seniors Amateur Championships, the English Seniors Strokeplay Championships and the British Senior Amateur Championships.

Aileen, who lives in Hassocks and is a member of the Pyecombe and Piltdown clubs, was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Sussex County Ladies Golf Association at their AGM at the Charmandean Centre in Worthing.

Aileen Greenfield with her lifetime achievement award

A tribute to Aileen highlighted her dedication and loyalty to the county of Sussex and the inspiration she had created for many golfers in the Sussex golfing community for over four decades. The speaker concluded that her positive outlook, hard work, self-belief, focus, resilience and determination had assisted in her outstanding success.