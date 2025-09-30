The 50th Wise Guys Trophy takes place at Royal Ashdown Golf Club

Eric Hardwick presenting the Shield to Paul.

The 50th playing of the Wise Guys Trophy took place at Royal Ashdown Golf Club on Monday 29th September this year.

This selected group of players from Highwoods Golf Club, have been playing for this Prestigious Trophy anually for 50 years.

Paul Sharpington (6 handicap) won this year with 35 points, after not scoring on the 16th and 17th holes, but finished the 18th in style to take his win.

This was the second time Paul has won this Trophy, the last time being 2015. The Tournament was played in Perfect Weather in Ashdown Forest, on a course that needed accuracy not length, and good ball placement in the right spot to negotiate the tricky Greens.