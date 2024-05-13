The challenge of choice with three clubs and a putter - Horsham Seniors golf report

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The rules of golf allow a maximum of fourteen clubs to play in a competition, although interestingly there is no minimum number, and these can be in any combination that suits the format being played.

The Horsham Seniors took on the challenge of playing a Stableford competition across the eighteen holes with only three clubs and a putter making for a most enjoyable and sometimes unexpectedly, entertaining round. This competition, however, really begins before the game even starts as each player decides which three clubs they will put in the bag with the putter.

Is a driver necessary and what to use for those shorter pitches and chips, which clubs will offer the most flexibility? Managing the frustrations of not having the right club for the immediate job on a particular hole was equalled by the pleasure of getting just the right shot with that less likely club.

It didn’t stop the Tuesday players getting good scores either with Keith Rayner coming in first on 39 points followed by Christine Dickenson on 32 points. Prizes were given out in the sunshine as Keith received his from Bob Andrews. Third place went to Jill Jordan close behind on 31 points and fourth was Richard Levey on countback with 30 points.

Keith Rayner wins the Three clubs and a Putter, getting his prize from Bob Andrews

Scoring was close at the top of the results list with three people on 30 points and nine others on 29 points. Nairon Khan was the winner for the Wednesday players with a very respectable 36 points ahead of Jerry Briggs in second place on 34 points. Third was Charlie Malsbury scoring 33 points and fourth place went to Dave Vickers with 31 points.

It was also time for the Ladies’ and Seniors’ Sections to get together for their quarterly mixed fourball competition that is always followed by the players enjoying food together provided by The Café Upstairs at Horsham. It turned out to be a highly competitive match as well as a great pleasure, particularly for Reta Farley and Rodney Gayle who took first place with a score of 39 points.