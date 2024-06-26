The Lottbride GC, Seniors Division report

Seniors June Stableford

Lottbridge Seniors took part in their June Stableford recently. The weather was very warm and dry and some members managed to take advantage of the calm conditions by returning some good scores. Senior Captain, Les Buckle, thanked everyone for playing, with special thanks to: Mickey Hopkins, for starting everyone off; Club President, Jim Woolley, and Senior Vice-captain, Dennis Sutherland, for their administration assistance. Quite a few golf balls ended up in water today, so the Seniors Charity, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy The, was swelled by £42. Thanks to Dennis Sutherland, for collecting the money and thanks to all our fantastic Seniors for their kindness and honesty. Les Buckle then presented the prizes, as follows: Overall Winner, with 42 points, was Miguel Puga.