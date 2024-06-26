The Lottbride GC, Seniors Division report
Lottbridge Seniors took part in their June Stableford recently. The weather was very warm and dry and some members managed to take advantage of the calm conditions by returning some good scores. Senior Captain, Les Buckle, thanked everyone for playing, with special thanks to: Mickey Hopkins, for starting everyone off; Club President, Jim Woolley, and Senior Vice-captain, Dennis Sutherland, for their administration assistance. Quite a few golf balls ended up in water today, so the Seniors Charity, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy The, was swelled by £42. Thanks to Dennis Sutherland, for collecting the money and thanks to all our fantastic Seniors for their kindness and honesty. Les Buckle then presented the prizes, as follows: Overall Winner, with 42 points, was Miguel Puga.
Division 1 Winner, with 37 points, was Chris Burgess.
Division 2 Winner, with 40 points, was Kevin Boakes.
Nearest the pin on holes 2/11, was John Hornblow.
Nearest the pin on holes 6/15, was Ian Stringer.
Nearest the pin on holes 9/18, was Barry Petch.
Congratulations and well played to all of today's prize winners.
Les Buckle finished proceedings by thanking the Fairway Staff of Kez and Jack for looking after everyone. It was Chef Keith's final Tuesday before he retires and a collection was made and presented to him. Many thanks Keith for all the brilliant food that you have provided in the past and our sincere best wishes for the future. You will be missed.
That rounded up another fantastic day at Lottbridge.
