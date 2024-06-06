The Lottbridge GC. Main Club and Seniors Medals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Club Medal played on Sunday 2nd June. The Seniors on the 4th

The Lottbridge GC. Seniors Section, June Monthly Medal

The Lottbridge Seniors played their June Medal and the weather was good for a change. The course was in excellent condition having dried out from all the recent rain, a testament to all the ground staff for their hard work. Scoring was tough for some but a few golfers managed to score in the nett 60s. Vice Captain Dennis Sutherland was in charge today and awarded the prizes as follows, Division 2 winner..Steve Goddard nett 64. Division 1 winner ..Martin Healy nett 64. Overall winner and also lowest gross score was Club owner, Ray Cruttenden with a gross 72 nett 61. There were 3 nearest the pins won by Ian Stringer on the 2nd and 6th with Peter Field taking the 9th. There was a random card draw won by Chris Burgess who kindly donated his winnings to the Captains charity. Dennis also thanked all the catering staff for their efforts today which included cheesy chips for everyone kindly donated by Martin Healy who's birthday it is this week. Dennis went on to thank all the members that helped out today especially Wayne Funnell for all his administration. Lastly thanks to Bill Scott for starting everyone off today. Reminder for the match against Horam next Tuesday.

All in all a great day once again at the the Lottbridge.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ray, left, with Dennis

Lottbridge Golf Club, Main Section Monthly Medal. Sunday June 2nd

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad