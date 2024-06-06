The Lottbridge GC. Main Club and Seniors Medals
The Lottbridge GC. Seniors Section, June Monthly Medal
The Lottbridge Seniors played their June Medal and the weather was good for a change. The course was in excellent condition having dried out from all the recent rain, a testament to all the ground staff for their hard work. Scoring was tough for some but a few golfers managed to score in the nett 60s. Vice Captain Dennis Sutherland was in charge today and awarded the prizes as follows, Division 2 winner..Steve Goddard nett 64. Division 1 winner ..Martin Healy nett 64. Overall winner and also lowest gross score was Club owner, Ray Cruttenden with a gross 72 nett 61. There were 3 nearest the pins won by Ian Stringer on the 2nd and 6th with Peter Field taking the 9th. There was a random card draw won by Chris Burgess who kindly donated his winnings to the Captains charity. Dennis also thanked all the catering staff for their efforts today which included cheesy chips for everyone kindly donated by Martin Healy who's birthday it is this week. Dennis went on to thank all the members that helped out today especially Wayne Funnell for all his administration. Lastly thanks to Bill Scott for starting everyone off today. Reminder for the match against Horam next Tuesday.
All in all a great day once again at the the Lottbridge.
Lottbridge Golf Club, Main Section Monthly Medal. Sunday June 2nd
The Lottbridge Golf Club Men played in their June Medal on Sunday with a welcomed glimpse of the Sun. Acting Captain Damien Nicholson thanked all those who played and the committee for all their support in preparation and on the day. Special thanks went to the green keepers for the excellent course condition and the fairway staff for their catering services. Damien presented the prizes to the following winners, overall Medal winner was one of our new members Steve Piper with a score of Gross 89 net 66, Div one winner was Ben Dain with a gross score of 84 net 69 and Div 2 winner Leigh Baker with a score of 96 net 73. There were Three nearest the pin winners, on hole 2/11 it was David Gray, on hole 6/15 it was Bryan Cordingley and finally on hole 9/18 it was Steve St-Claire. Damien welcomed the new members and reminded all to complete their match play games as soon as possible. Also on Sunday the long awaited winter doubles were completed with Scott and Grant Bryant winning a close match against Nathan and Calum Hemsley.