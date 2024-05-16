Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blue Tees Championship

The Lottbridge GC, Seniors Section. Blue Tees Championship. Tuesday 14th May.

The Lottbridge Golf Club Seniors played in their Blue Tees Championship earlier today.

The wet weather and with buggies only allowed on pathways, reduced the field to 21 players but the rain did stop and everyone finished in the dry.

Blue Tees winner,Steve Goddard, left, with Seniors Captain

Senior Captain, Les Buckle, thanked the Fairway staff of Karen, Kez and Chef Keith for looking after everyone.

As it was Karen Wince's birthday this coming Friday, she very kindly treated everyone to cheesy chips, which was greatly appreciated. Thank you Karen for your kindness and generosity.

Senior Secretary, Wayne Funnell, presented Karen with a birthday card and present from all the Seniors. Happy Birthday Karen and lots of love from all of us.

Les Buckle thanked Wayne Funnell and Club Secretary, Tony Bryant, for their help with the administration today and he also thanked: Bill Scott, for starting everyone off; Senior Vice-captain, Dennis Sutherland, for his help with the Captain's charity collection and David Gamble for his press reports.

Les Buckle then presented prizes to the following:

Overall Winner and Blue Tees Champion for ,2024 - Steve Goddard, with nett 64. Runner-up on count back - Dennis Sutherland with nett 68.

Nearest the pin on holes 2/11 - Tim Capon. Nearest the pin on holes 6/15 - Chris Burgess. Nearest the pin on holes 9/18 - Cliff O'Brien.

Congratulations and well played to all of today's prize winners.