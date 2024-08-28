The Lottbridge GC Seniors Section golf report August 27

Seniors Texas Scramble. Tuesday August 27th

The Lottbridge Seniors played in a Texas Scramble earlier today. The weather was beautiful and the course was in excellent condition. As expected, due to the perfect playing conditions, some excellent scores were returned and only 4 shots separated all 10 teams. Senior Captain, Les Buckle, thanked the following: The Fairway Staff of Mike, Karen and Jack. For looking after everyone. Bill Scott, for starting everyone off. Senior Secretary, Wayne Funnell, for all of his hard work in purchasing the prizes and for his brilliant administration. Wayne also organised Sausage and chips for everyone who played. Club President, Jim Woolley and Club Secretary, Tony Bryant for their administration support. Senior Vice-Captain, Dennis Sutherland, for taking today's photos and for collecting the Charity balls in the water donations. Press Secretary, David Gamble. Les Buckle also thanked the Greenkeeping Staff, for the excellent work that they do around the course. Prizes were then presented to the following: Overall Winning Team, on count back, with nett 51 were: Tony Bryant; Dave Cottingham; Roy Lindfield and Andy Bellamy. Team Runners-up, on count back, with nett 51 were: Chris Burgess; Mick Cosham; Malcolm Crowhurst and Paul Manfield. Nearest the pin winners, were: Holes 2/11 - Alan Robinson. Holes 6/15 - Wayne Funnell. Holes 9/18 - Ian Stringer. Congratulations and well played to all of the prize winners. Finally, Les Buckle thanked everyone who played today in this fun and friendly team event, making it another brilliant day at Lottbridge.