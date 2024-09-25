The Lottbridge GC, Seniors Section play in annual memorial trophy

Seniors Memorial Shield. Tuesday September 24th

The Lottbridge Golf Club Seniors played in their annual memorial trophy recentley . This competition is played by the seniors to remember all members that have sadly passed away. This year our thoughts and prayers are with JJ Garbo who sadly passed this year. Senior Secretary Wayne Funnell thanked the Fairway Staff of Karen and Mike for looking after everyone again from 7am this morning. He also thanked Jim Woolley and Tony Bryant for there administration help. Vice captain Dennis Sutherland for collecting the charity money balls in the water. Also the greenkeepers for a course in immaculate condition. Final thanks went to Bill Scott for starting,and Dave Gamble for his expertise and work with the Eastbourne Herald. Wayne then proceeded with the presentations, as follows: Overall Winner, and this years memorial shield winner Richard Ellis with 40 points. Runner Up,Vice captain Dennis Sutherland with 38 points There were some nearest the pin prizes for the par 3 holes and these were awarded as follows: Holes 2/11 - Malcolm Crowhurst Holes 6/15 - Tim Capon Holes 9/18 - Chris Burgess Finally, thanks went to everyone who played. It was another fun day at the Lottbridge.