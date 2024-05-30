The Lottbridge GC, Seniors Section report

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Senior section May Medal. Tuesday 28th May

The Lottbridge GC. Senior Section. May Stableford, Tuesday 28th.

The Lottbridge Seniors played in their May Stableford competition yesterday. 27 members started out but only 16 managed to complete their rounds, as persistent rain took it's toll.

The Senior Captain, Les Buckle, thanked all the members who played considering the bad weather. He also thanked the Fairway Staff of Karen, Emily and Chef Keith, for looking after everyone.

Winner, Alan Robinson, left. with Seniors Captain Les Buckle

Les also thanked: Club President, Jim Woolley, for starting everyone off (under his umbrella); Senior Secretary, Wayne Funnell, for his administration support and Senior Vice-captain, Dennis Sutherland, for collecting the charity donations from members who hit their golf balls into the water.

Les then presented prizes to the following:

Overall Winner - Alan Robinson with 34 points. Division 1 Winner - Cliff O'Brien with 31 points.

2 Winner on count back - Mick Cosham with 28 points.

Nearest the pin winners:

Holes 2/11 - Mickey Hopkins. Holes 6/15 - Mick Cosham. Holes 9/18 - Julian Sanchez.

Congratulations and well played to all of the prize winners.