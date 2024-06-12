The Lottbridge GC.Seniors Section report

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Friendly v Horam Park. Tuesday 11th June

The Lottbridge GC. Seniors Section. Friendly v Horam Park GC

Thank you to everyone who made it such a brilliant day as The Lottbridge Seniors played a home match against Horam Golf Club Seniors.

The Lottbridge Team; The Horam Team; The Fairway Staff and The Lottbridge Green Keepers, all played their part in producing a great match, great food with brilliant service and a golf course in excellent condition.

From left. Horam Captain, Les Buckle, Seniors Captain and Club President, Jim Woolley

Coffee on arrival and a fabulous 2 course lunch, was enjoyed by both teams.

The Lottbridge Team came out 3.1/2 to 1.1/2 winners and are looking forward to playing the return leg, at Horam on 18th July, where they can expect much tougher opposition.

Extremely well done to both teams for playing in a fantastic spirit, full of respect for each other. It was great to witness and both Captains were very proud of their teams.