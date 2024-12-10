The Lottbridge Golf Club report

December Eclectic Tuesday 10th

The Lottbridge Seniors took part in a 9 hole thrash and eclectic this morning, at the Lottbridge Golf Club.

The course was suffering from the recent spell of wet weather but, nevertheless, some good cards were returned.

Senior Captain, Dennis Sutherland thanked the Fairway Staff of Karen and Tony for looking after everyone as usual.

Winner Chris Burgess,left, with Seniors Captain Dennis Sutherland

Thanks also went to the committee members Trevor Body and Les Buckle for their administration help during the morning,and a special thank you To Trevor Body for his work early morning collecting all the money.

Thanks also went to our green keepers for their constant work,enabling all members to keep playing through the winter period.

Also Vice Captain John Hornblow and Micky Hopkins for collecting charity balls in the water.

Finally David Gamble for his continued work with the Eastbourne Herald.

Sausage and chips were given to all players to celebrate Len Callnons birthday.

Happy birthday Len and thank you from us all

.Dennis then presented prizes to the following:

Nearest the pin on hole 2 - Chris Burgess

Nearest the pin on hole 6 - Ian Stringer

Nearest the pin on hole 9 - Tony fox

Overall Winner today was Chris Burgess with a nett score of 30..

Also best gross of 35.Runner up Dave Keen on nett 31Congratulations and very well played to all of today's prize winners.

A special mention today was to advise all seniors that the annual Xmas dinner will take place at the fairway restaurant on December 19th.I would again like to thank all players for their contribution to the charity balls in the water .

Today. We raised an amazing amount for our charity Prostate Cancer UK.

Finally, Dennis Sutherland thanked all the Seniors who played today, making it another fun event at Lottbridge, the friendliest Golf Club on the South Coast.