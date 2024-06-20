THe Lottbridge Golf Club Seniors Section report

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Seniors WhiteTees Championship

The Lottbridge Golf Club Seniors played in their annual White Tees Championship. The threatened rain kept mostly away and, amid mild temperatures, some excellent scores were returned. Senior Captain, Les Buckle, thanked all of the Seniors who took part as the longer white tees can prove quite a challenge. Les Buckle also thanked the Fairway Staff of Karen, Kez and Chef Keith, for looking after everyone.

Thanks also went to: Mickey Hopkins for starting; Trevor Body; Club Secretary, Tony Bryant; Club President, Jim Woolley; Senior Secretary, Wayne Funnell and Geoff Fordham, for their administration assistance.

Les Buckle then presented the prizes, as follows:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winner Tim. left. with Seniors Captain. Les Buckle

The overall Winner and White Tees Champion for 2024, was Tim Capon, with nett 64. Runner-up was Rob Bolwell, with nett 65. Lowest Gross went to Martin Healy and Tim Capon, both with 80.

There were some nearest the Pin Winners, as follows: Holes 2 and 11 - Miguel Puga. Holes 6 and 15 - Ray Cruttenden. Holes 9 and 18 - Mickey Hopkins.

Many congratulations and well played to all of the prize winners.