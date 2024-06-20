THe Lottbridge Golf Club Seniors Section report
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Lottbridge Golf Club Seniors played in their annual White Tees Championship. The threatened rain kept mostly away and, amid mild temperatures, some excellent scores were returned. Senior Captain, Les Buckle, thanked all of the Seniors who took part as the longer white tees can prove quite a challenge. Les Buckle also thanked the Fairway Staff of Karen, Kez and Chef Keith, for looking after everyone.
Thanks also went to: Mickey Hopkins for starting; Trevor Body; Club Secretary, Tony Bryant; Club President, Jim Woolley; Senior Secretary, Wayne Funnell and Geoff Fordham, for their administration assistance.
Les Buckle then presented the prizes, as follows:
The overall Winner and White Tees Champion for 2024, was Tim Capon, with nett 64. Runner-up was Rob Bolwell, with nett 65. Lowest Gross went to Martin Healy and Tim Capon, both with 80.
There were some nearest the Pin Winners, as follows: Holes 2 and 11 - Miguel Puga. Holes 6 and 15 - Ray Cruttenden. Holes 9 and 18 - Mickey Hopkins.
Many congratulations and well played to all of the prize winners.
Les Buckle finished proceedings by thanking Senior Vice-captain, Dennis Sutherland, for collecting the Charity "balls in the water" money and for taking the photos. He also thanked our press secretary, David Gamble and all of the Seniors who made it another fun day at Lottbridge,
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.