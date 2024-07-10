The Lottbridge Golf Club, Seniors Section report
The Lottbridge Golf Club Seniors played in their latest Texas Scramble .This is a great team event and it helps build friendly relationships between the members.There was some drizzle in the air but, otherwise, the weather was mild with very little wind. The greenkeeping staff had been working very hard and the greens were in excellent condition. Many thanks to Matt and his team. Before the prizes were presented, Senior Captain Les Buckle thanked the following: Birthday boys, Mick Cosham and Barry Petch, for providing everyone with Cheesy Chips. Many thanks and Happy Birthday Mick and Barry.
The Fairway Staff of Karen, Emily and Chef Chris, for looking after everyone. Bill Scott for starting everyone off. Senior Secretary, Wayne Funnell; Club Secretary, Tony Bryant; Club President, Jim Woolley and Trevor Body, for their invaluable administration assistance. Press Secretary, David Gamble. And....last but not least... Senior Vice-captain, Dennis Sutherland, for collecting the balls in the water charity donations and for taking the photos.
Senior Secretary, Wayne Funnell, then presented the prizes, as follows:
Team Winners - with nett 53, were: David Keen; Les Buckle; Mick Cosham and Rob Bolwell.
Team Runner-up - on count back with nett 54, were: Steve Goddard; Brian Skinner; Charles Day and Dennis Green.
Nearest the Pin Winners were:
Holes 2/11 - Les Buckle.
Holes 6/15 - Malcolm Crowhurst.
Holes 9/18 - Rob Bolwell.
Congratulations and very well played to all of the prize winners.
