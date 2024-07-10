The Lottbridge Golf Club, Seniors Section report

Texas Scramble. Tuesday 9th July

The Lottbridge Golf Club Seniors played in their latest Texas Scramble .This is a great team event and it helps build friendly relationships between the members.There was some drizzle in the air but, otherwise, the weather was mild with very little wind. The greenkeeping staff had been working very hard and the greens were in excellent condition. Many thanks to Matt and his team. Before the prizes were presented, Senior Captain Les Buckle thanked the following: Birthday boys, Mick Cosham and Barry Petch, for providing everyone with Cheesy Chips. Many thanks and Happy Birthday Mick and Barry.