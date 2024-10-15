Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Lottbridge Golf Club Seniors played in their "3 clubs and a putter" Stableford Competition earlier today.

Before the commencement of play, each competitor had to decide which 3 clubs they would use and only these were allowed in their golf bags.

Surprisingly, it appeared that some members played better with only 3 clubs, than they usually do with a complete full bag!

Winner, James Ellinham,Left. with Seniors Captain, Les Buckle

Senior Captain, Les Buckle, thanked the following: The Fairway Staff of Mike and Karen, for looking after everyone.Senior Secretary, Wayne Funnell and Club Secretary, Tony Bryant, for their administration.

Bill Scott, for starting everyone off.

Club President, Jim Woolley, for taking the photos.

David Gamble, for his excellent work with the local press.

As the Seniors finished their rounds, they were all given Sausage and Chips, courtesy of Birthday Boys, Paul Manfield and Charles Day. Happy Birthday Paul and Charles and thank you for your kind generosity.

Les Buckle then presented the following prizes:Overall Winner - James Ellinham with a fantastic 43 points.

Runners-up - Alan Bryant with 41 points.3rd Place - Rob Bolwell with 40 points.

Nearest the pin on holes 2/11 - Tim Capon.

Nearest the pin on holes 6/15 - Bill Scott.Nearest the pin on holes 9/18 - Paul Atkinson.

Congratulations and very well played to all of the prize winners.

Les Buckle mentioned that next Tuesday was a Waltz Competition, played in groups of 3. This should be great fun and something which the Seniors haven't played before.Finally, thanks were given to all the Seniors who played today at Lottbridge,