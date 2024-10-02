The Lottbridge Seniors Golf Club monthly medal for September

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Seniors Monthly Medal

The Lottbridge GC, Seniors Section, September Medal.

The Lottbridge Golf Club Seniors played in their October Medal earlier today. This was the final 18 hole Medal of the year and, considering the amount of rain that has fallen recently, the greens and fairways were in really good condition. Many thanks to the Greenkeeping Staff for their hard work and dedication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before presenting the prizes Senior Captain, Les Buckle, thanked the following people who contributed towards a really great day's golf:

Winner, Daniel Liebenberg, Left. with Seniors Captain, Les Buckle

The Fairway Staff of Francis and Sam, for looking after everyone;

Senior Secretary, Wayne Funnell; Club Secretary, Tony Bryant; Senior Vice-Captain, Dennis Sutherland and Trevor Body for their administration asistance; Mickey Hopkins, for starting everyone off;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dennis Sutherland for collecting the charity balls in the water money and for taking the photos.

Our Press Officer, David Gamble.

Les Buckle then presented the prizes, as follows:

Overall Winner was Daniel Liebenberg, with a magnicent nett 61.

Division 1 Winner was David Keen, with a great nett 65.

Division 2 Winner was Terry Morgan with an impressive nett 64.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The best Gross Score was returned by David Keen, with an excellent 77.

There were three nearest the pin prizes, as follows:

Holes 2/11 - Richard Ellis. Holes 6/15 - Tim Capon. Holes 9/18 - Martin Healy.

The Captain's special prize of a free 30 minute golf lesson with Club Professional, Jake Nash, was won by Steve Goddard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Well played and many Congratulations to all of today's prize winners.

Les Buckle wrapped up proceedings by advising that next Tuesday is the Seniors Texas Scramble and by thanking all the Seniors who took part today, making it another brilliant fun day at Lottbridge.