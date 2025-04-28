The sun shines on Cottesmore Ladies' spring meeting
At the meal afterwards, Lady Captain, Heather Skinner, said a huge 'thank you' to Catherine Malins and Jan Brice for their wonderful organisation, as the event had run smoothly, and 48 ladies had sat down to a lovely lunch. She also thanked Kay Scott for her beautiful floral table decorations, Christine Knight for her hand-written place cards, and Iris Coldrick and Joy Langridge for running the raffle which raised £280 for her charity, The Phoenix Stroke Club.
The winner of the 9-hole competition was Kay Scott with 20 points, with Jan Hemsley taking 2nd place with 19 points and Ann Regan in 3rd place with 18 points.
The winner of the 18-hole (Silver Division) competition was Caroline East with 36 points, on countback from Jill Lewis, who was awarded 2nd place. The 18-hole (Bronze Division) competition was won by Barbara Woolfitt with a wonderful 41 points, and in 2nd place was Jan Brice with 35 points. Her score of 41 points made Barbara Woolfitt the overall Spring Meeting winner.
Heather congratulated all the winners, who took away beautiful pots of azaleas or fuchsias as their prizes.
Heather commented, "It was good to have such lovely weather for our first big competition of the year and so pleasing to see so many of our newer members taking part. I really enjoyed the day and hope everyone else did, too."