The sun shines on Cottesmore Ladies' spring meeting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Those teeing off at the beginning of the competition may have thought they were playing in the Autumn meeting rather than the Spring Meeting as it was cold and grey: however, three holes in and patches of blue started to appear and soon there were clear skies and warm sunshine!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the meal afterwards, Lady Captain, Heather Skinner, said a huge 'thank you' to Catherine Malins and Jan Brice for their wonderful organisation, as the event had run smoothly, and 48 ladies had sat down to a lovely lunch. She also thanked Kay Scott for her beautiful floral table decorations, Christine Knight for her hand-written place cards, and Iris Coldrick and Joy Langridge for running the raffle which raised £280 for her charity, The Phoenix Stroke Club.

The winner of the 9-hole competition was Kay Scott with 20 points, with Jan Hemsley taking 2nd place with 19 points and Ann Regan in 3rd place with 18 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winner of the 18-hole (Silver Division) competition was Caroline East with 36 points, on countback from Jill Lewis, who was awarded 2nd place. The 18-hole (Bronze Division) competition was won by Barbara Woolfitt with a wonderful 41 points, and in 2nd place was Jan Brice with 35 points. Her score of 41 points made Barbara Woolfitt the overall Spring Meeting winner.

Lady Captain, Heather Skinner with 9-hole winner, Kay Scott.

Heather congratulated all the winners, who took away beautiful pots of azaleas or fuchsias as their prizes.

Heather commented, "It was good to have such lovely weather for our first big competition of the year and so pleasing to see so many of our newer members taking part. I really enjoyed the day and hope everyone else did, too."