The winter season gets underway for Horsham golfers
The away match at Chichester Golf Club proved to be quite challenging and despite putting up a strong battle it resulted in a defeat with the final score being Chichester 5 against Horsham’s 1. Will Pitt and Ann Watney won their match 2&1, and Chris Macauley and Sue Sulsh lost 2&1. Bob Andrews and Jane White lost 3&2, Ian Cherriman and Jean Bean lost 4&3, Bob Smith and Ann Newport lost 5&3 and Peter Martin and Carol Dell lost 7&5. The next friendly awaits with hopefully a different outcome.
It was time for the first of the Stableford Winter League Eclectic competitions for the Horsham Seniors as they endeavour to put together a winning virtual round of the best eighteen holes over the season. The course was looking good despite the amount of heavy rain it has endured over the last couple of months and thanks go to the hardworking greenkeepers for this.
The winner for the Mixed Tuesday Seniors was Lawrence Hughes with 38 points and second was Jill Jordan on 37 points. Chris Meredith and Kim Limbrick took third and fourth place both on 36 points, Chris winning on countback. The Wednesday group winner, receiving his prize from Bob Andrews the Seniors Captain, was Bob Dick with 38 points and Ian Cherriman, also on 38 points, came in second on countback. In third place was Paul Dudman scoring 35 points and fourth was Paul Titlow with 33 points. The winter season can see significant changes in handicaps as the qualifying scores reflect the effects of the changeable weather on the course and the playing conditions.
