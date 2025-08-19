Three big events at Lottbridge Golf Club

Lottbridge Golf Club has been extremely busy hosting The Ladies Club Championships; The Presidents Putter and The Senior Captain’s Charity Day - all in the space of six days.

On Thursday, August 14, the Ladies Section played in their, 27 Hole, 2025 Club Championship.

The day consisted of a full 18-hole round, lunch, a nine-hole round and afternoon tea.

The weather was hot and it was great to have a short rest over lunch, before going out again for the second round. All 10 ladies who took part completed both rounds successfully and the competition was played in a fantastic spirit of friendly rivalry.

Overall Winner and Senior Captain's Charity Day Champion for 2025, Martin Healy, receiving his Trophy from Senior Captain, Dennis Sutherland.

Lady Captain, Sue Bell, thanked everyone who played. She also thanked the fairway staff of Tony, Karen and Emily for looking after everyone, including the extra six ladies who enjoyed the tea but were unable to play.

Sue also congratulated the greenkeeping staff on the fantastic condition of the course, especially considering the lack of rain lately.

Following the completion of play, before the ladies sat down for their afternoon tea, Sue Bell proudly presented prizes to the following:

Overall Lowest Gross (129) and 2025 Lady Champion Golfer - Sue Boakes.

Presidents Putter Overall Winner, David Keen, receiving his splendid Trophy from Club President, Jim Woolley.

Lowest Gross Runner-up, with 131 - Jess Millgate.

Overall Lowest Nett Winner, with 91 - Christine Mianowski.

Nearest the pin on holes 2 and 11 - Christine Mianowski.

Nearest the pin on holes 6 and 15 - Elaine Vermaak.

The Lottbridge Golf Club Lady Champion Golfer for 2025, Sue Boakes, receiving her magnificent Trophy from Lady Captain, Sue Bell.

Nearest the pin on holes 9 and 18 - a dead heat between Jess Millgate and Elaine Vermaak.

Extremely well played and congratulations to all of the prize winners, especially The Lady Champion Golfer for 2025, Sue Boakes.

On Sunday, August 17, Club President, Jim Woolley, held his annual Presidents Putter competition.

The stableford event was well supported and 39 members from the main club and senior sections, took part. The weather was perfect and the course was in excellent condition, thanks to the hard work of Matt and the greenkeeping staff.

Following the completion of play, everyone enjoyed a delicious BBQ and Jim Woolley thanked the fairway staff of Tony, Emily and her sister, for looking after everyone so brilliantly.

Jim Woolley thanked: Senior Secretary, Wayne Funnell; Tony Bryant and Les Buckle for their administration assistance before presenting prizes to the following:

Overall Winner, with 43 points, David Keen.

Runner-up, with 41 points, Lee Bennell.

3rd Place, with 37 points, Tom Cruttenden.

Nearest the pin on holes 2/11 - Ben Meredith.

Nearest the pin on holes 6/15 - Chris Moorton.

Nearest the pin on holes 9/18 - Jason Cullinane.

Congratulations and well played to all of the prize winners.

On Tuesday, August 19, Senior Captain, Dennis Sutherland, held his Charity Day on behalf of Prostate Cancer UK and what a brilliant day it was!

Fifty members from all three sections (Main Club, Seniors and Ladies) took part. There were: Nearest The Pins on the Par 3s; Nearest The Pin in two on some of the Par 4s; Closest Drive to a picture of The Senior Captain on the fairway; Beat The Pro; Nearest Drive to a line on the fairway; a Putting Competition; Guess the Weight of the Senior Captain and a Fantastic Raffle.

When everyone finished their round, they all enjoyed a delicious BBQ which was served by our brilliant fairway staff.

A lot of very hard work went into making the day a great success and Dennis Sutherland thanked the following members for their fantastic support:

Senior Secretary, Wayne Funnell, for preparing the score cards, organising the raffle and helping set everything up the night before.

The fairway staff of Emily, Mike, Jack and Josh for looking after everyone and serving a fantastic BBQ.

Matt and the greenkeeping staff, for the superb condition of the course and for painting the line down the centre of the 8th/17th fairway.

Our fantastic Pro, Jake Nash, for sitting on the 6th tee while everyone tried to get closer to the Pin. Thanks Jake you are a true sport and the finest young Pro in East Sussex.

Club President, Jim Woolley and consultant, Tony Bryant, for their administration assistance.

Hon. Secretary, Les Buckle, for taking the photos and organising the "Guess the Weight of The Senior Captain".

John Hornblow, for starting everyone off.

Senior Vice-Captain, Bill Scott, for organising the putting competition.

Trevor Body for selling the raffle tickets.

Christine Mianowski and Richard Ellis for helping with the raffle draw.

Senior Captain, Dennis Sutherland, then presented a host of prizes to the following:

Overall Winner, Martin Healy, on count back with 42 points.

Runner-up, Tony Deragon, with 42 points.

Best Lady, Jess Millgate, with 37 points.

Nearest the Pin in two on holes 1/10 - Jess Millgate and David Keen.

Nearest the Pin on holes 2/11 - Cliff O'Brien and Aiko Lee.

Nearest Drive to the Senior Captain's Photo on holes 3/12 - Martin Healy.

Nearest the Pin in two on holes 4/13 - Duncan McCarthy.

Nearest the Pin in two on holes 5/14 - Julian Sanchez.

Beat the Pro on hole 6 - this was quite a few fine golfers, as follows: Tom Dissington; Jim Woolley; Tony Bryant; Ian Stringer; Duncan McCarthy; David Keen; Terry Morgan; Chris Burgess; Terry Cosham and Julian Sanchez.

All of them donated their £2 winnings to charity, so thank you all for your kind generosity.

Nearest the Fairway Line on holes 8/17 - Barry Petch and Lady Captain, Sue Bell.

Nearest the Pin on holes 9/18 - Alan Dyer.

Putting Competition Winner - Bill Scott with 28 points.

Guess the Weight of The Senior Captain Winner - Andy Watson. I won't embarrass Mr. Sutherland by stating his actual weight but Andy's guess was very close at 19st 9lb.

After the prizegiving there was a raffle and thank you to everyone who donated prizes. A special thank you to our sponsors; Locanda Del Duca; Coco Hair; Hoi Sum; Bombay Avenue and Steve Riddles.

Dennis Sutherland is hoping for a total, raised on the day, exceeding £1,000. Fantastic!