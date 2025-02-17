Tight Finish in Heath seniors' Scramble

Mannings Heath's seniors finally managed to open this year's competition programme with a two-ball Texas Scramble, that should have been completed five weeks earlier but for the weather.

Remarkably, the top three pairs all finished with the same nett strokeplay score of 71. But because the competition was played as a stableford John Bailey and Andy Stewart were able to card 38 points after playing the back nine in level par.

Martyn Little and Roy Boud were only a point behind with 37 and just shaded Derek Hendry and John Gleaves for the runner-up spot on countback.