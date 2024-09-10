Tilgate Golf Club youth wins at Woodhall Spa

On Sunday 1st September 2024, 3 competitors from Tilgate Forest Golf Club had a very successful day at Woodhall Spa (The Home of England Golf) as they competed in the national final of the NAPGC (National Association of Public Golf Courses) UKPCC Mens Championship.

At the start of the competition, around 60 courses from all over the United Kingdom held home qualifiers. The successful qualifiers from the home club competitions then went on to play in 1 of 5 regional qualifiers based around the UK. The top 10-15 from each regional qualifier then went onto the national Final held at Woodhall Spa.

Woodhall Spa is known as The Home of English Golf (English Golf Union Headquarters) and is a tricky course with large undulating greens and links like rough.

A total of 56 competitors successfully made it through to the final and played at Woodhall Spa on the 1st of September.

Calum Hasell being presented the UKPCC Mens Champion Trophy

The overall winner and new UKPCC Men Champion was young Calum Hasell (aged 15) from Tilgate Forest Golf Club with a winning score of 37 points. In 2nd place was Barry Rayner from Loughgall GC in Northern Ireland with 36 points.

The 2 other competitors from Tilgate Forest Golf Club also had a good day with Brian Cnudde picking 1st place in the Division 2 category (Handicap 9.1-16) with a score of 35 points. Peter Skidmore from Tilgate Forest Golf Club also picked up 2nd place in the Division 1 category (Handicap 0-9) with a score of 30 points.

Tilgate Forest Golf Club, West Sussex is an 18-hole Championship Course, par 71 (6283 yard), public, parkland golf course. The Course is famous for its tree-lined fairways, tight doglegs and well-guarded greens. The Course has been accredited as a Top 100 best Course for under £35.00 in the UK by Golf World who compile lists of the best and most affordable courses to play in the UK, and has some of the Best Pro's in the country.

We have an increasing Membership both in the Men's Section and Seniors Section. With Approximately 50 members in the Men's section, we run weekly competitions throughout the year to include Majors, Medals and Stableford play. We also provide an official handicap through the World Handicap System & England Golf. The club also promotes other golfing activities through NAPGC National Association of Public and Proprietary Golf Clubs which cohesively joins Public and Private Golf Clubs together for competitive golf for all.

If you would like to join or any other information all enquiries can be directed to [email protected]