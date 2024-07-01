Time for a scramble for Horsham Seniors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The weather was fine, the ground was firm and the company was good, the only thing missing for the Horsham Seniors was a win when they played Chichester at home.

Richard Lodge and John Bellchamber won their match 4&3 and Rodney Gale and Chris Macauley halved theirs.

The results of each match were quite close although the final result was 1.5 to 4.5. Shaun Moloney and Will Pitt lost 5&4, Ian Cherriman and Bob Smith lost 6&5, Trevor White and Ron Gainsford lost 2&1 and Phil Hedges and Keith MacGregor lost 7&5. Everyone is looking forward to a replay at Chichester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was time for a Three Ball Texas Scramble also for the Horsham Seniors which is a popular format for a team game.

John Bellchamber, John Curran and Derek Jones win the Ken Alwyn Trophy, presented by Howard Mannion.

Originally it was known as Captain’s Choice until it became very popular in the 1950’s in Texas, changing its name to Texas Scramble.

The format encourages players with less ability to join in as there are always at least two other golfers to help out if it’s not going well. Each member of the team drives off at least five times over the round and then the best ball of the three is chosen to be played next until putted out on every hole.

The aim of a scramble is to keep all three players involved as their strategy is applied to ensure success, not always choosing the longest drive or the most straightforward shot. The challenge and the pleasure is to maximise the skills of the best players and allow the less experienced to participate at their level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winning team on Tuesday, with an admirable nett score of 56.55, were Keith Martin, Richard Litchfield and Lawrence Hughes and in second place were John Lines, Mike Tucker and Kevin Lark on nett 57.4.