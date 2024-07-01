Time for a scramble for Horsham Seniors
Richard Lodge and John Bellchamber won their match 4&3 and Rodney Gale and Chris Macauley halved theirs.
The results of each match were quite close although the final result was 1.5 to 4.5. Shaun Moloney and Will Pitt lost 5&4, Ian Cherriman and Bob Smith lost 6&5, Trevor White and Ron Gainsford lost 2&1 and Phil Hedges and Keith MacGregor lost 7&5. Everyone is looking forward to a replay at Chichester.
It was time for a Three Ball Texas Scramble also for the Horsham Seniors which is a popular format for a team game.
Originally it was known as Captain’s Choice until it became very popular in the 1950’s in Texas, changing its name to Texas Scramble.
The format encourages players with less ability to join in as there are always at least two other golfers to help out if it’s not going well. Each member of the team drives off at least five times over the round and then the best ball of the three is chosen to be played next until putted out on every hole.
The aim of a scramble is to keep all three players involved as their strategy is applied to ensure success, not always choosing the longest drive or the most straightforward shot. The challenge and the pleasure is to maximise the skills of the best players and allow the less experienced to participate at their level.
The winning team on Tuesday, with an admirable nett score of 56.55, were Keith Martin, Richard Litchfield and Lawrence Hughes and in second place were John Lines, Mike Tucker and Kevin Lark on nett 57.4.
The Wednesday group were playing for the Ken Alwyn Trophy, which is always a team event. Coming in first on nett 56.8 and winning the trophy were John Curran, John Bellchamber and Derek Jones who received the trophy from Howard Mannion. In second place on nett 57.4 were Peter Allen, Howard Mannion and Colin Fordham.
