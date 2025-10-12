Tom's the dinner winner at Mannings Heath
Participants form syndicates to bid in an auction for the likely winners.
Those who backed 13-hadicap Tom Bowman this year were delighted to see their pick claim the trophy with a hangover-busting 41 points that included eight pars and an eagle. Tom Pynn was runner-up wit a 38-point card that featured three birdies and Paul Gardner was third with 37.
Earlier, the seniors' Ed Woodhouse Trophy saw two 15 handicappers, Richard Lotinga and Allan Round, sign for impressive nett 68s but two inward birdies made Lotinga the clear countback winner. Jeremy Windwood was third with nett 69.
In the ladies' medal finals for the year's medal winners, Sybille Shababi and Debs Battle both finished on nett 74 and both played the back nine in 46 shots. Shababi's higher handicap, 23 to 15, earned her the countback victory with Julie Law third on 78.
Graham Laffety and Gerard Weide have alrady been crowned as Heath's summer better-ball champions and they combined just as experly in a different fomat to claim the American Foursomes Trophy on Saturday.
The format sees both players tee off and swap balls for their second shots before continuing with a single ball alternately.
Lafferty and Weide, with a team handicap of nine, carded a two-over-par gross 74 for nett 65 that beat their nearest challengers by four shots.
Three pairs signed for nett 69s, Simon Cripps and Joseph Wood taking runner-up spot on countback from Kevin Dixon and Paul Milford and from Tom Nissen and Thomas Smith.