Tom's the dinner winner at Mannings Heath

Mannings Heath's Dinner Cup is always one of the club's popular highlights the with the Saturday evening meal invariably as enjoyable and eventful as the golf that follows on Sunday morning.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Participants form syndicates to bid in an auction for the likely winners.

Those who backed 13-hadicap Tom Bowman this year were delighted to see their pick claim the trophy with a hangover-busting 41 points that included eight pars and an eagle. Tom Pynn was runner-up wit a 38-point card that featured three birdies and Paul Gardner was third with 37.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier, the seniors' Ed Woodhouse Trophy saw two 15 handicappers, Richard Lotinga and Allan Round, sign for impressive nett 68s but two inward birdies made Lotinga the clear countback winner. Jeremy Windwood was third with nett 69.

Tom Bowman receiving his trophy from acting captain Steve Batley

In the ladies' medal finals for the year's medal winners, Sybille Shababi and Debs Battle both finished on nett 74 and both played the back nine in 46 shots. Shababi's higher handicap, 23 to 15, earned her the countback victory with Julie Law third on 78.

Graham Laffety and Gerard Weide have alrady been crowned as Heath's summer better-ball champions and they combined just as experly in a different fomat to claim the American Foursomes Trophy on Saturday.

The format sees both players tee off and swap balls for their second shots before continuing with a single ball alternately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lafferty and Weide, with a team handicap of nine, carded a two-over-par gross 74 for nett 65 that beat their nearest challengers by four shots.

Three pairs signed for nett 69s, Simon Cripps and Joseph Wood taking runner-up spot on countback from Kevin Dixon and Paul Milford and from Tom Nissen and Thomas Smith.