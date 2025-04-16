Tony Bryant wins Memorial Trophy at Lottbridge Golf Club Seniors competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Lottbridge Seniors competed for the Terry Thow Memorial Trophy. The weather was wet to begin with but, within an hour, beautiful sunshine was enjoyed by all the thirty seven challenging and hopeful Seniors.

The course looked fabulous and many thanks to the Lottbridge green keeping staff.

Senior Captain, Dennis Sutherland, thanked the Fairway Staff of Karen and Tony for their hard work during the morning.

Thanks also went to: Senior Committee Members, Tony Bryant and Jim Woolley, for their administration assistance; Senior Vice-Captain, Bill Scott, for starting everybody off and Senior Secretary, Wayne Funnell, for collecting the entry fees and organising all the players' scorecards.

Two of the Nearest the Pin Winners, from left to right, Julian Sanchez and Cliff O'Brien receiving their prizes from Senior Captain, Dennis Sutherland.

A huge thank you to all our Seniors today as the Charity Balls in the Water raised £45 towards the Senior Captain's Charity (Prostate Cancer). A great effort to lose so many balls!

Dennis then presented prizes to the following:

The 2025 Terry Thow Memorial Trophy winner, on count back, was Tony Bryant with 38 points.

Runner-up was Kevin Boakes also with 38 points.

Memorial Trophy Winner, Tony Bryant, receiving his Trophies from Senior Captain, Dennis Sutherland.

Nearest pin on 2nd/11th - Cliff O Brien.

Nearest pin on 6th/15th - Steve Lynch.

Nearest pinon 9th/18th - Julian Sanchez.

Congratulations and very well played to all of the prize winners.

Finally, Dennis Sutherland thanked all the Seniors, who played today, making it another fun event at Lottbridge Golf Club.