Horsham Golf seniors enjoy a number of trophy competitions over the year and the latest was for the Martyn Milburn Cup.

Martyn was a well-respected player who came to play at Horsham when his own course at West Chiltington closed, and he is fondly remembered each year with a pairs trophy competition.

The foursomes format is fun, stimulating and sometimes quite a challenge as the golfers compete in teams of two, using only one ball per team. They take alternate shots until the hole is completed and take turns in teeing off on each hole, one partner driving off the odd-numbered holes, and the other on even-numbered holes.

The winning team on Tuesday was Sarah Moloney and Kevin Walker who managed to complement each other’s game and come in on 38 points. Second were Ian Davenport and Richard Lodge with 37 points and in third place were John Wrighton and Graham Angell on 34 points.

Will Pitt and Keith MacGregor receive the trophy and silver salvers from Bob Andrews

Winning the trophy on Wednesday were Will Pitt and Keith MacGregor with a score of 37 points, Chris Macauley and Martin Tigg also scored 37 to take second place on countback. Coming in third were Bob Andrews and Colin Varty on 35 points. Will and Keith were presented with the trophy and their silver salvers by Bob Andrews the Seniors’ captain.

Horsham seniors played Reigate Heath GC away in another Three Counties Winter League match in what turned out to be demanding and exacting in terms of the changeable weather and securing a win.

The final score was 39.5-32.5 to Reigate Heath, with Steve Fisher and Mark Smith winning their match 10-8 and Graham King and Shaun Moloney drawing 9-9. Richard Lodge and James Barclay lost 7.5-10.5 and Bob Andrews and Nigel Croy lost 6-12. Congratulations go to Reigate Heath.