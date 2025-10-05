Martin Leake is congratulated by James Barclay, Horsham Seniors Captain

Golfers like to keep an eye on their handicaps as they play qualifying rounds over the year, as well as on the progress of their seasonal ongoing competitions.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week was a winter league qualifier for the Horsham Seniors and an opportunity to congratulate the Eclectic and Order of Merit winners for the Summer Season contests.

Although the two formats run side by side the processes for identifying the winners are different. The Eclectic is a single event focused on best-hole scores for that round and then entered onto a virtual 18-hole scorecard, while the Order of Merit is a series of events, with points for a position on the winners list, that adds up to a season-long total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The more qualifiers you enter the better the chance of a good score and Colin Kimber came top of the Tuesday Eclectic scorecards with an admirable nett 52, well done also to Tommy Ward who topped the Wednesday Eclectic with nett 54.

Adding up the Order of Merit scores across the summer months the winner of the Tuesday OoM was Richard Levey on a total of 142 points, and with an excellent score of 201 points Len Coutts won the Wednesday Summer OoM.

The winners of the Winter League Stableford Qualifiers had to be separated by countback on both days with Clive Limbrick and James Barclay both scoring 37 points on Tuesday, Clive taking the prize with a back nine score of 24.

Chris Frogley was third on 36 points and Kevin Lee came in fourth, also on countback, on 35 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wednesday competition was won by Martin Leake on countback again, alongside John Curran both with 38 points. He was congratulated by James Barclay the current Seniors Captain. Phil Hedges and Colin Varty both scored 37 points to come in third and fourth, Phil having the better back nine total.