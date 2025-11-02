Tullet and Peacock claim Manning Heath's merit trophies

Richard Tullett and Aaron Peacock with their summer order of merit trophies

Although Richard Tullett and Aaron Peacock didn't win any of Mannings Heath's 'majors' this year both claimed trophies as the club's most consstent performers in competitions over the summer.

Tullett won the Club Order of Merit, a new competition for all full club members, male and female. Aaron Peacock took the Agate Trophy which is the summer order of merit for all full male members - and did so for the third year in a row.

Both men were presented with their trophies on Saturday after the final event of the summer season - the Tom Anderson Cup. Only the top 50 in the Agate standings were entitled to contest the event and they produced some high quality golf between them.

Despite the soft ground and blustery wind , over half the field carded 30 points or better. There was no disputing the winner though as two handicap Paul Milford returned an impressive one-under-par 71 for 39 points that included a remarkable six birdies. Neville Dudeney beat Tom Nissen and Colin Gibson on countback for second place after all three signed for 37.

Earlier a modest entry for the ladies' stableforrd saw 27-handicap Lynne Jones card eight nett pars and three nett birdies for a hard earned 30 points in challenging conditions, eight of them garnered on the three par threes. Mary Grange, 25, and Sybille Shababi, 23, took second and third places.