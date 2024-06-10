Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ninety players took to the Links of Littlehampton to compete for another trophy at the weekend, the Centenary Challenge Bowl Medal, and the scoring was good.

There were two net 67s and two players going a shot better with 66s, Tony Addis and Geoff Bray.

Taking the honours though with a nett 64 off his 18 handicap, 6 under par, was Gerry Weston.

Special mention should also be made of Wayne Hawes who shot a 65 gross which included a birdie, eagle start to his round.

As Wayne plays off plus two, his 65 equated to a 67 nett, no prizes, but nevertheless a great round.