Whitter's birdie seals play-off win for Heath
A brilliant birdie putt from 20 feet by Chris Whitter secured a dramatic sudden-death play-off victory for Mannings Heath at home to Worthing in the third round of the Sussex Handicap Knock-out Trophy.
Whitter and partner Graham Lafferty had already won their earlier fourball match 7 and 6 with Gary Ogden and George McGuire also victorious and Kevin Dixon and John Badillo securing a half. But defeats for Chris Smith and Ed Barnes and for Aaron Barnes and Chris Atkinson saw the match tied 2½ – 2½ before Witter rolled in his long and testing downhill putt at the first extra hole to earn Heath a place in the quarter finals.
There was no such drama for Heath's scratch squad as they cruised to a 9-3 home victory over Singing Hills in the Wellesley Trophy Plate. Aaron Peacock, Adam Sowton, Elliott Cloy, Lee Whibley and Peter Higgins won both their foursomes and singles matches with Peacock never taken further than the 13th green.
But Heath's hopes that their seniors might secure a winning treble in county knock-outs were dashed by a 5-0 reverse at Worthing although they could take some consolation from none of the matches being settled before the 17th hole.
Meanwile, in club competitions, there was a strong mixed turn-out for the Keeble Lewis Putter with Steffan Battle and Rosemary Martin coming home with a combined stableford score of 70 to beat Harvey and Lynne Jones by a solitary point.
A Multi-Tee Stableford allowed entrants to choose their tees and have handicaps adjusted accordingly. Charles Mitten, playing off 11, from the back black tees, carded twelve pars for a highly commendable 38 points and Freddie Gunn, also off the back markers, was next best with 36.
In the seniors' medal Phil Westlake's nett 74 off 19 was just enough to hold off Colin Cloy, MartinCanham and Roy Bouda point behind. Mina Burton claimed the Betty Moore Salver with 31 points to beat Meriel Jolley by one and Marion Gibson by three. And junior Amelia McGinty was only one over par gross in winning the midweek nine hole stableford on Kingfisher with 20 points although Sven Mermans and Gareth Oakley ran her close on 19.