Win for Neil on the links of Littlehampton
Just one player beat par on Sunday, down on the links of Littlehampton. A stiff breeze challenged the field with only Neil Tickner posting an early 69, one under to win by three shots in the Medal.
Glenn Bunting with a gross 75, for a nett 72, was the Runner Up.
Only one two was managed on the day, so Vaso Lazareski picked up all of the two's pot!
Next weekend sees the Club Captains changeover at the club with Adie Miles very successful year coming to an end and Richard Teanby taking over the reins.
More of that next week!
